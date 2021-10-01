Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan Pavilion opens at Dubai EXPO 2020

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 October 2021, 20:24
DUBAI. KAZINFORM An official opening ceremony of the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan at the Dubai EXPO 2020 World Expo took place today, October 1, QazExpoCongress National Company JSC.

Dubai EXPO 2020 is an exhibition of culture, technology and architecture under the banner «Connecting Minds and Creating the Future».

Kazakh Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov, President of the International Bureau of Exhibitions Choi Jai-chul, general commissars of the member states and executives of the EXPO 2020 Organizing Committee took part in the ceremony.

Kazakhstan Pavilion is a journey through the past, present and future of the country. It also reveals the theme of the exhibition.

It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan Pavilion was one of the most visited pavilions on the opening day.

Foreign policy    Exhibition   Kazakhstan  
