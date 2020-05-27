Kazakhstan passed peak of COVID-19 pandemic, should be ready for 2nd wave – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, but the country continues its fight against the disease, says President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence on Wednesday, President Tokayev stressed the meeting is held in unprecedented circumstances and that the coronavirus has dramatically changed the way everything works.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has passed the peak of the pandemic, however, the fight against the novel virus is far from being over.

The virus is extremely dangerous and has fundamentally changed the values around the globe, he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the coronavirus has shifted the focus to the problems of healthcare, cooperation, and responsibility and has put Kazakhstan to a test.

Despite all the challenges, the Kazakh people have once again demonstrated their unity. The President is confident that we will overcome all difficulties together.

President Tokayev also urged Kazakhstanis to be ready for the second wave of the coronavirus infection. In his words, it is high time to strengthen the domestic sanitary and epidemiological service and carry out fundamental reforms in that sphere.