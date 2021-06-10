Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan partners with world’s leading educational establishments

    10 June 2021, 18:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told about the development of strategic partnership with the world’s leading educational establishments, Kazinform reports.

    The Minister told the 33rd Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council about updating of Vocational Educational and Training educational programs with participation of foreign partners. The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry involving experts from Singapore, Finland, Germany developed 119 educational technical and vocational education programs. 54 educational programs were drafted involving experts of the Finnish company within the Zhas Maman project. The Minister also noted development of strategic partnership with the world’s leading educational establishments.

    Besides, he added that competence centres are being created at the colleges.

    According to the Minister, the draft education and science development state program for 2020-2025 was widely discussed. In 2019 the Government approved the education and science development state program for 2020-2025. Its main goal is to raise competitive strength of Kazakhstani education.

    As earlier reported, the 33rd Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work online.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped