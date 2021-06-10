Kazakhstan partners with world’s leading educational establishments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told about the development of strategic partnership with the world’s leading educational establishments, Kazinform reports.

The Minister told the 33rd Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council about updating of Vocational Educational and Training educational programs with participation of foreign partners. The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry involving experts from Singapore, Finland, Germany developed 119 educational technical and vocational education programs. 54 educational programs were drafted involving experts of the Finnish company within the Zhas Maman project. The Minister also noted development of strategic partnership with the world’s leading educational establishments.

Besides, he added that competence centres are being created at the colleges.

According to the Minister, the draft education and science development state program for 2020-2025 was widely discussed. In 2019 the Government approved the education and science development state program for 2020-2025. Its main goal is to raise competitive strength of Kazakhstani education.

As earlier reported, the 33rd Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work online.