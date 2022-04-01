Kazakhstan participates in int’l donor conference on Afghanistan under auspices of UN

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador-at-Large of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Talgat Kaliyev participated in the international donor conference on Afghanistan held by the UN member states and a number of international organizations, dedicated to overcoming the humanitarian crisis in this country and raising funds to help the Afghan people, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his statement, he noted that Kazakhstan always adhered to the need for comprehensive assistance to Afghanistan to ensure stability and security in the region. It was emphasized that our country continues to make its meaningful contribution to international efforts on the reconstruction of Afghanistan, regularly providing humanitarian aid and other assistance to its people.

The diplomat announced that Kazakhstan has made voluntary contributions to the UN World Food Program, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross to help the people of Afghanistan.



