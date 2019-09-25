Kazakhstan partakes in WorldFood Moscow 2019 exhibition

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM 23 Kazakhstani food companies showcase their products at the WorldFood Moscow 2019 international exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nuriya Mustafina, Chief of the Department for Cooperation with Russia at the Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber, commodity turnover between the two countries in 2018 was $17.6bn that is 7.2% higher compared to 2017.

In her words, 11 Kazakhstani food manufacturers participated in the event last year. «This year their number rose to 23,» she said.

The national pavilion of Kazakhstan was organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration, Atameken Chamber, Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan with the support of the Embassy and Trade Mission of Kazakhstan in Russia.

The 28th WorldFood Moscow exhibition is being held at the Crocus Expo exhibition complex from September 24 to 27, 2019. More than 1,500 suppliers of foods and beverages from 65 countries and 43 regions of Russia are participating in it. The area of the exhibition is around 50,000 square meters. National pavilions which unite more than 1,000 foreign companies hold more than 60% of the exposition.