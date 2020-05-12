Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan partakes in online session of CIS Ministerial Council

    12 May 2020, 20:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in the form of video conference. The event was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, reports the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

    As part of the event, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the CIS member states discussed a wide range of issues on the international and regional agenda. Particular attention was paid to combating the spread of the COVID-19.

    The parties agreed on a number of important decisions that will further strengthen the interaction of the participating states in the field of security and humanitarian cooperation.

    Following the meeting, a Plan of multilevel interministerial consultations within the CIS for 2020 was approved. The session also approved drafts of international treaties and decisions in the field of defense, security, cooperation in culture, sports, education and youth partnership.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    CIS Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued