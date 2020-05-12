Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan partakes in online session of CIS Ministerial Council

Alzhanova Raushan
12 May 2020, 20:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held in the form of video conference. The event was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, reports the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

As part of the event, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the CIS member states discussed a wide range of issues on the international and regional agenda. Particular attention was paid to combating the spread of the COVID-19.

The parties agreed on a number of important decisions that will further strengthen the interaction of the participating states in the field of security and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the meeting, a Plan of multilevel interministerial consultations within the CIS for 2020 was approved. The session also approved drafts of international treaties and decisions in the field of defense, security, cooperation in culture, sports, education and youth partnership.

CIS   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
