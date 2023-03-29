Kazakhstan partakes in meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – New Delhi hosted the 18th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Gizat Nurdauletov, Assistant to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, joined the meeting, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The event focused on a wider range of issues relating to the security and stability situation in the SCO space.

An exchange of views on the current issues of international and regional agenda, including the promotion of cooperation in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism, and extremism, illegal arms and drugs trafficking, transnational organized crime, stabilization of the Afghan situation, as well as ensuring global information security took place.

Nurdauletov informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s stand on the SCO’s key areas of activity, suggested a number of proposals on further development of interaction on key aspects of security taking into account the interests of his country.

Following the meeting, it was agreed to hold the next meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Kazakh Secretary of the Security Council held bilateral talks with National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval to discuss the current issues of cooperation. Agreement was reached to hold the fourth round of consultations between the Security Councils of the two countries in the Kazakh capital of Astana.