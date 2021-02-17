Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan partakes in international meeting on Syria

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 February 2021, 17:10
Kazakhstan partakes in international meeting on Syria

SOCHI. KAZINFORM – Ambassador at Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Talgat Kaliyev partook in the 15th international meeting on Syria in Astana format held on February 16-17, 2021, in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh diplomat met with the heads of delegations participated in the meeting. During the talks, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria Geir O. Pedersen and Special Representative of the Russian President for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev commended the Astana process and expressed the hope that the next meeting would take place in Nur-Sultan city.


Astana   Foreign policy    Events   Astana Syria talks  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires