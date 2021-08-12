Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Pakistan discuss military coop

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 August 2021, 17:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Armed Forces of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Upon arrival General Nadeem Raza was received by Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev as well as had an expanded meeting with First Deputy Defense Minister –General Staff Chief Lieutenant General Murat Bektanov

The meetings discussed the current issues of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, in particular military training, military education and staff development, and joint deployment of a peacekeeping contingent as part of the UN missions.

As part of the visit, General Nadeem Raza is to visit the National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.


