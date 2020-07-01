Kazakhstan opens road crossings on borders with China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan opens road crossing points on the border with China as the Government amends the corresponding decree, Kazinform reports.

The amendment includes the exclusion of paragraph 1-1 of the decree as of March 30, 2020 on temporary closure of road crossing points on specific sections of Kazakhstan's state border, which banned persons, vehicles, goods and cargos from passing through crossing points of the state border of Kazakhstan, namely Kolzhat (Almaty region), Bakhty and Maikapchagay (East Kazakhstan region) crossing points.

Earlier, only medical, food cargo and goods as well as empty trucks were allowed through the crossing points.