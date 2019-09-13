Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan opens new export destinations within EAEU

    13 September 2019, 14:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has opened new export destinations being a part of the Eurasian Economic Union. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Yevgeny Bolgert said it today at the dialogue platform ‘Prospects of Eurasian Economic Integration’ held in Nur-Sultan.

    «As for the prospects, conclusion of the joint agreement on establishment of free-trade zones with Vietnam, Iran etc. gives us additional opportunities for export of our products,» Yevgeny Bolgert noted.

    «Our producers are concerned that the goods of our partner countries will come to our market without any barriers, which will result in rise of competition at the domestic markets. That is why the balance of these FTZ agreements shall be thoroughly studied,» he added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

