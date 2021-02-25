Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan opens largest oil reserve since independence

    25 February 2021, 15:16

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has opened the largest oil reserve in 30 years since independence, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

    Discovered at the Tepke site, siting between Mangistau and Beineu districts, the new largest oil reserve is located nearby Karakuduk, Arystanovsk, and Komsomol reserves.

    It is said that oil reserve estimation will be in place once a well is constructed and developed. The reserve is to bear the name of the prominent geologist, oil man and pioneer Khalel Uzbekgaliyev.

    The region’s Governor Serikbay Trumov pointed that the reserve would provide powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the region, create new jobs.

