Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Montenegro

PODGORICA. KAZINFORM – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan has been opened in Podgorica, Montenegro, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The city’s officials, reps of the Montenegrin foreign ministry, public, and business circles were present at the opening ceremony.

Podgorica Mayor Ivan Vuković, who attended the ceremony, welcomed the opening of the Kazakh Consulate and congratulated Kazakhstanis on the national holiday – the Day of the Capital City.

He pointed out that regular air flights en-route Nur-Sultan and Podgorica have contributed to the development of tourist, business, and cultural exchanges. He expressed his interest in twinning the cities.

On his part, Kazakh Ambassador Tolezhan Barlybayev congratulated the mayor of Podgorica on Montenegro’s Statehood Day and presented him the statuette of the Gold Man – the symbol of Kazakhstan’s independence.

The Consulate is to provide immediate support and help to Kazakhstani nationals, facilitate tourist, business, and cultural ties and to have its office in the Montenegrin town of Budva on the Adriatic Sea.

The event also featured the presentation of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s book «The Era of Independence» and a collection of selected compositions by Abai Kunanbayev translated into Montenegrin, as well as the photo exhibition dedicated to the Day of the Kazakh Capital – Nur-Sultan.

The same day, the Kazakh ambassador held talks with the Montenegrin government and parliament senior officials, heads of the Mayor’s Office of Podgorica, as well as gave an interview to the country’s national TV channel.



