    Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Georgia’s Gori

    9 May 2023, 17:12

    GORI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has opened its Honorary Consulate in Gori, one of the most ancient cities of Georgia, with a consular district in a historical region of Shida Kartli, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Those attending the event were the representative of the Georgian MFA, executive authorities, academic and business communities of Shida Kartli.

    Well-known Georgian businessman Irakli Kakaladze who had lived in Karaganda for a long period of time was appointed the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Gori. This became Kazakhstan’s fourth Honorary Consulate in Georgia.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

