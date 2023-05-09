Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Georgia’s Gori

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 May 2023, 17:12
Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Georgia’s Gori Photo: press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

GORI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has opened its Honorary Consulate in Gori, one of the most ancient cities of Georgia, with a consular district in a historical region of Shida Kartli, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Those attending the event were the representative of the Georgian MFA, executive authorities, academic and business communities of Shida Kartli.

Well-known Georgian businessman Irakli Kakaladze who had lived in Karaganda for a long period of time was appointed the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Gori. This became Kazakhstan’s fourth Honorary Consulate in Georgia.

