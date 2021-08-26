Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Dortmund

BRUSSELS-DORTMUND. KAZINFORM A Bureau of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan unveiled in North Rhine Westfalia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Oliver Hermes, President & CEO Wilo Group, President of the German Eastern Business Association, is appointed as the Honorary Consul. Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Dauren Karipov officially handed him a consular patent.

The Kazakh Ambassador noted importance of North Rhine Westfalia for Kazakhstan as one of the largest and densely-populatedion federal lands of Germany with lots of industrial, innovation and scientific enterprises. Talks on partnership between North Rhine Westfalia and Almaty region are underway.

In his turn, Hermes expressed readiness to contribute to development of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and realization of agreements achieved during the official visits of Kazakh Ambassador Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid in December 2019 and February 2020.

Mayor of Dortmund Thomas Westphal, members of the board of WILO SE, representatives of the Kazakh Embassy in Germany, ministries, and commercial and industrial chamber of Dortmund took part in the event.



