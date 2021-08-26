Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Dortmund

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 August 2021, 13:11
Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Dortmund

BRUSSELS-DORTMUND. KAZINFORM A Bureau of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan unveiled in North Rhine Westfalia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Oliver Hermes, President & CEO Wilo Group, President of the German Eastern Business Association, is appointed as the Honorary Consul. Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Dauren Karipov officially handed him a consular patent.

The Kazakh Ambassador noted importance of North Rhine Westfalia for Kazakhstan as one of the largest and densely-populatedion federal lands of Germany with lots of industrial, innovation and scientific enterprises. Talks on partnership between North Rhine Westfalia and Almaty region are underway.

photo

In his turn, Hermes expressed readiness to contribute to development of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and realization of agreements achieved during the official visits of Kazakh Ambassador Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid in December 2019 and February 2020.

Mayor of Dortmund Thomas Westphal, members of the board of WILO SE, representatives of the Kazakh Embassy in Germany, ministries, and commercial and industrial chamber of Dortmund took part in the event.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Germany   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region