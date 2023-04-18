Kazakhstan, Oman discuss trade, economic and investment coop

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Najmedin Muhametali met with Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

At the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat presented an invitation letter for the Astana International Forum, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 8-9, 2023. The parties also discussed the importance and agenda of the event. Minister Al Yousef accepted the letter with gratitude and expressed his interest in the upcoming forum.

In addition, the parties discussed the ways to expand bilateral trade, as well as economic and investment relations. In particular, the parties considered ways of accelerating relations between the state and private organizations of the two countries within the framework of the established Intergovernmental Commission.



