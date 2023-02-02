Kazakhstan, Oman discuss bilateral coop

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman at the invitation of the Omani side, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh Minister's visit to Oman took place for the first time in 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. The official part of the visit began with talks between Tileuberdi and Deputy Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman for International Relations and Cooperation Asa'ad bin Tariq.

The parties discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation and topical issues of the international agenda. «The Sultanate of Oman is one of the first states that supported Kazakhstan in the first years of independence. We attach great importance to cooperation with your country,» the Kazakh Foreign Minister said.

The parties notd the need to develop contacts at the highest level and expressed mutual interest boosting the bilateral cooperation. Tileuberdi conveyed the message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.

Minister Tileuberdi held talks with Foreign Minister of Oman Badr al Busaidi, during which the parties discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The dynamic and progressive development of the Kazakh-Omani cooperation was noted.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers signed an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission, as well as a memorandum on political consultations. The parties agreed within the framework of the Kazakh-Omani joint commission to further deepen comprehensive cooperation, in particular, to intensify cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.

Minister Tileuberdi also held talks with Finance Minister of Oman Sultan Al Habsi, where the topics of the development of Islamic finance in Kazakhstan were discussed. The Kazakh side proposed to consider the platform of the Astana International Financial Center for the implementation of joint projects in this area.

The parties emphasized significant potential in the development of bilateral trade and noted the need to conclude an intergovernmental agreement on the exemption of double taxation.

The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Oman in January-November 2022 amounted to 6.2 million US dollars and showed an increase of more than two times compared to the same period in 2021 (2.1 million dollars). Investments from Oman into the Kazakh economy since 2005 amounted to 253.4 million US dollars. In 1998, Oman donated 10 million dollars for the construction of the Saltanat Sarayi Palace in Astana.

Photo: gov.kz