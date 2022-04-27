Kazakhstan, Oman adopt joint communique to mark 30th anniv of diplomatic relations

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM - 27th April, 2022, marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman. In this regard, the foreign ministries of the two countries adopted a Joint Communiqué, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The document notes that over the three decades of cooperation Kazakhstan and Oman have strengthened mutually beneficial political, investment, trade, educational, cultural and tourism interaction based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the Joint Communiqué, the parties reaffirmed their will to further develop cooperation in all areas.



