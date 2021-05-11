Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan OKs several laws with North Macedonia

    11 May 2021, 18:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of North Macedonia on criminal extradition», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev also inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of North Macedonia on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters» as well as the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Treaty of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of North Macedonia on transfer of sentenced persons».

    The text of the laws are to be published in the press.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan
