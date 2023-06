Kazakhstan OKs agreement on military-technical assistance with Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on providing military-technical assistance in ensuring security in the Central Asian region,» Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.