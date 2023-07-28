Kazakhstan officially invited to 2024 Summer Olympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee has sent an official invitation to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan to participate in the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, France, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.



The IOC sent invitations to 203 national Olympic committees, except for Russia, Belarus and Guatemala.

On the occasion of this event, on July 26, President of the IOC Thomas Bakh and President of the Organization Committee of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet symbolically presented invitations to the presidents and representatives of the NOCs of Greece, as the birthplace of the Olympic Games, and of the host countries of recent and upcoming Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, as well as the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France, from August 26 to September 11.