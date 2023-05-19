Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan offers to set up list of Silk Road tour operators

    19 May 2023, 13:13

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM «An intergovernmental agreement on visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China for up to 30 days will contribute to expanding business ties and tourist flows between our countries,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 1st Central Asia-China Summit.

    The President said close human contacts serve as a relevant factor for the development of interstate ties. The intergovernmental agreement on a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China for up to 30 days answers to this purpose. The Head of State expressed confidence this important agreement will contribute to expanding business ties and tourist flows between the states.

    According to the President, Central Asia boasts a rich culture, unique nature, and sightseeing attractions of great interest to Chinese tourists. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to set up a list of tour operators of the Silk Road with a visa-free regime for group tours and build an integrated tourist cluster to let Chinese travelers visit several Central Asian nations at once.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

