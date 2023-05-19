Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan offers to set up list of Silk Road tour operators

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2023, 13:13
Kazakhstan offers to set up list of Silk Road tour operators

XI’AN. KAZINFORM «An intergovernmental agreement on visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China for up to 30 days will contribute to expanding business ties and tourist flows between our countries,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 1st Central Asia-China Summit.

The President said close human contacts serve as a relevant factor for the development of interstate ties. The intergovernmental agreement on a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and China for up to 30 days answers to this purpose. The Head of State expressed confidence this important agreement will contribute to expanding business ties and tourist flows between the states.

According to the President, Central Asia boasts a rich culture, unique nature, and sightseeing attractions of great interest to Chinese tourists. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to set up a list of tour operators of the Silk Road with a visa-free regime for group tours and build an integrated tourist cluster to let Chinese travelers visit several Central Asian nations at once.

President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia   Kazakhstan   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Leaders of EAEU member countries to attend 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum
Leaders of EAEU member countries to attend 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum
Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye
Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye
British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
British MPs to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
UNICEF calls for continued support for children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety
Koshanov calls on CSTO partners to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to set up International Agency for Biological Safety