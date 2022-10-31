Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work, FM Tleuberdi

31 October 2022, 14:51
31 October 2022, 14:51

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work,» Kazakh Deputy PM- Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

«Kazakhstan is an attractive country for investing. In 2021 Kazakhstan invited USD 24 bln of foreign direct investment which is 37% more as compared to 2020,» the Minister told the press conference.

He noted that Germany as the world’s fourth economy does not rank among the Top 10 investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. The Minister drew attention that Kazakhstan offers German investors and entrepreneurs the utmost favorable conditions for work. The unique governmental working group was founded in Kazakhstan to cooperate with German investors and entrepreneurs led by 1st Deputy PM Roman Sklyar. He stressed that German investments, advanced technologies, know-how, and Kazakhstan’s raw materials, skilled manpower, and favorable condition for doing business lay the solid foundation for expanding win-win cooperation.


News