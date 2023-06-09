Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels

    9 June 2023, 12:25

    SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Sochi, Kazinform quotes the Prime Minister’s press service.

    The Kazakh PM said the two nations demonstrate openness to strengthening and widening bilateral cooperation.

    He noted the countries have a great potential for the development of cooperation in pharmaceuticals and biotechnologies.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted the importance of consistently expanding of the bilateral contractual legal framework and suggested debating short-term visa-free travel between the two states.

    Manuel Marrero Cruz expressed the country’s interest in the deeper development of economic ties with Kazakhstan.

    In conclusion, Manuel Marrero Cruz invited his Kazakh counterpart to visit Cuba at any time convenient.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

