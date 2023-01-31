Kazakhstan offers condolences to Pakistan over mosque blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent telegrams of condolence to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan and the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kazinform cites Akorda

The Head of State was deeply saddened to learn the horrific news about the terror attack in Peshawar mosque, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused serious injuries to many.

«I join your country-fellows in strongly condemning this heinous act of violence that is inconsistent with any religion, human beliefs and common sense. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations can never be tolerated or justified. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones and wish speedy recovery to those wounded. At this time of mourning, we stand together in solidarity with the people of Pakistan,» the telegram says.

Earlier it was reported at least 72 people died as a result of the explosion at the mosque in Pakistan's northwest provincial capital of Peshawar.



