Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan offers condolences to Pakistan over mosque blast

31 January 2023, 19:10
Kazakhstan offers condolences to Pakistan over mosque blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent telegrams of condolence to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan and the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kazinform cites Akorda

The Head of State was deeply saddened to learn the horrific news about the terror attack in Peshawar mosque, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused serious injuries to many.

«I join your country-fellows in strongly condemning this heinous act of violence that is inconsistent with any religion, human beliefs and common sense. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations can never be tolerated or justified. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones and wish speedy recovery to those wounded. At this time of mourning, we stand together in solidarity with the people of Pakistan,» the telegram says.

Earlier it was reported at least 72 people died as a result of the explosion at the mosque in Pakistan's northwest provincial capital of Peshawar.


Related news
Death toll of Pakistan's mosque blast rises to 100
44 killed, over 157 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan's Peshawar
At least 50 killed in twin transport mishaps in Pakistan
Теги:
Read also
Head of State Tokayev congratulates world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva in person
73yo athlete Daribai Ospanov receives appreciation letter from Kazakh President
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent
National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
Astana needs to turn into innovative city of future – Tokayev
President instructs to develop new master layout plan of Kazakh capital
Astana should serve as educational, intellectual center of the country – Head of State
Kazakh capital records high youth unemployment rates
News Partner
Popular
1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields

News