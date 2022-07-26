Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan observes sugar supply disruptions in regions
26 July 2022 12:43

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan plans to funnel some KZT 400 billion into sugar production, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«About KZT 400 billion will be invested into this sector,» said Minister Sultanov at a press briefing in the Central Communications Service, adding the country set a goal of increasing sugar production out of homegrown raw materials at least 7-fold by 2026.

Restrictions on raw-material exports imposed by Russia this March, according to Sultanov, resulted in an abrupt halt of sugar deliveries to Kazakhstan prompting local plants, traders and retailers search hectically for other suppliers.

In her words, some regions of the country still experience disruptions in the supply of sugar. To tackle that, the ministry together with regional authorities connect via videoconferencing twice a week to regulate the process.


