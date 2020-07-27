Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan observes increased food output in first-half year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 July 2020, 20:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurbek Dairbekov, Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, has talked about the country's total food output within January-June of 2020 during a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Dairbekov, Kazakhstan produced foodstuffs to the tune of 904.1 billion tenge from January through June this year, with a 19.4% year-over-year increase.

In his words, production of processed rise has grown by 81.2% (from 59.4 thousand to 107.6 thousand tons), that of processed and canned vegetables, expect for potatoes, - by 49.3% (from 6.9 thousand to 10.2 thousand tons). Sausages have risen by 24.2% in price (from 22,924 to 28,467 tons), meat and tinned meat and vegetable products increased by 11.2% (from 4,204 to 4,676 tons), butter - by 11.4% (from 9,078 to 10,116 tons), grits - by 10.6% (from 40.2 thousand to 44.5 thousand tons), and vegetable oil and raw oil - by 9.5% (from 211.9 thousand to 231.9 thousand tons).

