Kazakhstan observes growth in poultry output
15 September 2022, 15:55

Kazakhstan observes growth in poultry output

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has seen growth in poultry output, Kazinform reports.

In January-July 2022, fresh and chilled poultry output stood at 64.2 thousand tons, up 3.5% than in a year before, in Kazakhstan. 75.9 thousand frozen poultry, with a growth of 0.1%, was produced.

Akmola and Almaty regions lead the nation in fresh and chilled and frozen poultry output. The latter is responsible for 50.6% of the country’s frozen poultry output.

The country observed poultry imports drop by 6% to 58.7 thousand tons in the said period.

In total, 196.8 thousand tons of poultry, a 5.3% year-over-year growth, was sold in the Kazakh market during the given period.


