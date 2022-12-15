Kazakhstan observes growth in COVID-19 cases since early November – Health Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov held a session of the Intergovernmental Commission to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Addressing the session, Kazakh health minister Azhar Giniyat noted that the number of COVID-19 cases have been rising in the country since early November. Up to 235 COVID-19 cases with a positive test result and over 40 cases with a negative test result are reported on a daily basis. Over the past week, the COVID-19 incidence has risen by 21% from 1,001 to 1,283 infections per week.

«As of now, all the regions are in the «green» zone. 15 regions have the R number above 1, demonstrating rise in the spread of the infection. In line with the chief medical officer’s order, mask wearing in crowded places is recommended when the R number is above 1,» said Giniyat.

Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov gave instructions to the heads of government bodies, governor’s offices to step up the work on COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination, intensify public awareness campaigns.

As of today, the first component of anti-COVID vaccine has been administered to 81.1% of the population and the second component – 79.3% in Kazakhstan. 5.6 million people or 70% of the eligible population have received their first booster dose and 1.1 million or 51.9% their second booster dose.



