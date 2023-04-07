Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan observes 4.3% economic growth in Jan-Feb 2023

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 April 2023, 13:55
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s economic growth in January-February 2023 made 4.3%, which complies with the National Bank forecast at the level of 3.5-4.5%, Chairman of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov said at a briefing, Kazinform reports.

«Growth in the real sector made 2.7%, and business activity in the services sector increased by 5%. Manufacture of consumer goods rose significantly in February. As for the construction sector, we observe a rise in the commissioning of apartment buildings,» Galymzhan Pirmatov noted.

Retail turnover in January-February rose by 12.9% in real terms, he added.


