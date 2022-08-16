Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan observes 3.3% economic growth rate in H1 2022

    16 August 2022 10:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported about H1 2022 economic indicators at the Government’s weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, Kazakhstan’s economic growth rate in January-July 2022 amounted to 3.3%. The Ministry observes positive trade balance and high growth in real and services sectors in the reporting period. Growth in the real sector amounted to 3.4%, business activity in the services sector accelerated to 2.5%, he said.

    Positive growth is observed in construction, information and communications, trade, transport and warehousing, manufacturing, agriculture and mining sectors.

    Growth of investments in fixed assets accelerated to 4.5%.

    Investments in public administration and social security rose by 99.2%, in education – by 75%, in trade and healthcare – by 26%, in real estate operations – by 20%, and in construction – by 14.8%.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Government of Kazakhstan #Economy #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    1200-seat school opened in Semey
    439 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
    431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries confirmed in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan