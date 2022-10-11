Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan observes 2.8% economic growth in 9 months of 2022 - govt

    11 October 2022, 11:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes 2.8% economic growth in January-September 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Economic growth paces in January-September made 2.8%. Growth in real sector made 3.1%, in services sector - 1.9%. Positive dynamics is seen in agriculture, information and communications, construction, transport and warehousing, processing industry, trade and mining industry,» Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s meeting today.

    According to the Minister, investments in fixed capital grew by 7%.

    Investments in education increased by 45.7%, in trade – by 23.3%, in construction – by 22.9%, in real estate transactions – by 17.5%, in mining industry - by 10.7%, in transport and warehousing - by 9.2%, in agriculture – by 7.5%. The highest results are reported in Kyzylorda, Almaty and Akmola regions, as well as in Almaty and Shymkent cities.

    As the Minister added, foreign trade turnover in January-August increased by 36.3% and reached $86.3bln. Commodity exports increased by 50.6% and reached $56bln. The export of processed goods rose by 36.5% and made $16.6bln.

    «Commodity imports made $30bln. Trade surplus reached $26.4bln,» he noted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
