21 September 2022, 15:41

Kazakhstan observes 2.4-time drop in maternal mortality in 6 mths

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the Kazakh health ministry, obstetric complications are the main cause of maternal deaths in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ministry said that the maternal mortality rate fell 2.4fold in six months of 2022. Obstetric complications led to 70% of maternity deaths and somatic diseases 30%.

According to the Kazakh health minister Azhar Giniyat, the infant mortality rate was 8.3 per 1,000 live births. Mortality in preterm infants stood at 60%.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment