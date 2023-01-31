Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan not to shorten the school year

    31 January 2023, 16:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The issue concerning the reduction of an academic year at Kazakhstani secondary schools is not being considered by the Enlightenment Ministry, Kazinform reports.

    «At the beginning of the new school year, the parents were told that the academic year will last for 36 weeks this year. The curriculum, educational programs, and courses are scheduled for the number of days required to fulfill the national educational standard and requirements of the educational programs,» First Vice Minister Sholpan Karinova told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

    Last year the Ministry adopted a decision to shorten summer vacations and extend the school year until May 31. Summer vacations will last for 92 days from June 1 through August 31.

    The Farewell Bell will be celebrated countrywide on June 1.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
