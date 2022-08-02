Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan not to shift to online learning amid COVID-19 resurgence

    2 August 2022 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yessmaganbetova revealed what restrictions will be imposed in the sphere of education if the regions enter the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’.

    «The first one is to intensify sanitary and disinfection measures, to increase wet cleaning, disinfection, airing in the classes. Thermal scanning will be conducted at the entrance,» Aimagambetova said in the interview with 24 kz. TV Channel.

    She also stressed that Kazakhstani schools will not shift to online learning. The ‘red area’ regions will be required to halt any mass events at schools and kindergartens.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

