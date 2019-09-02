Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan not to introduce extra pension contributions until 2023

    2 September 2019, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev postponed the introduction of additional pension contributions until 2023, Kazinform reports.

    While delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address, President Tokayev charged the Government to postpone the introduction of extra pension contributions to the amount of 5% until 2023.

    The Head of State is adamant that the Government, business and experts should reach consensus on the problem of additional pension contributions first and only after that introduce the practice.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019
