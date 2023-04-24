Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will not hold a military parade on May 7 - Fatherland Defenders Day, and May 9 - Victory Day, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

«Priority issue is to maintain the required level of combat readiness and mobility of units of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan,» a statement from the Ministry reads.

Alongside, the Ministry plans and holds a number of military-patriotic events to honor distinguished servicemen, and works on perpetuation of the memory of Kazakh soldiers fallen in the war and covering their deeds in mass media.

«The information on organization of events dated to May 7 and May 9 will be published on the Ministry’s website in the nearest time,» the press service of the Defense Ministry adds.



