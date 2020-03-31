Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan not to cut salaries of teachers amid coronavirus situation

    31 March 2020, 14:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The situation with coronavirus will not affect the salaries of Kazakhstani teachers, Kazinform has learnt from Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov.

    During the Tuesday online briefing, Minister Aimagambetov vowed that the current situation with coronavirus in Kazakhstan will not affect teachers’ salaries in any way.

    «There will be no cuts in teachers’ salaries. On the contrary, their workload has increased [since the onset of coronavirus],» the minister said.

    It is worth reminding that all schools, colleges and universities across Kazakhstan will offers online remote classes amid coronavirus outbreak.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Education Kazakhstan
