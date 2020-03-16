Politics
State programs
Economy
Regions
Society
Accidents
World
Around The World
Go to the main site
Currency rates:
usd/kzt
451.82
eur/kzt
490.04
rub/kzt
5.39
cny/kzt
63.15
Weather:
Astana
+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
ру
қз
qz
中文
ق ز
Ўз
Main Page
>
News
>
Government
Kazakhstan not to close food facilities, Sultanov
16 March 2020, 18:17
Author:
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
Government of Kazakhstan
Pneumonia in China
Новости по теме
Related news
Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Popular
1
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
2
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
3
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
4
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
5
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named