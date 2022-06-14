Kazakhstan, North Macedonia on the path to democratic transformation

SKOPJE. KAZINFORM - Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Zhanibek Abdrashov met with the Special Foreign Policy Adviser of the President of North Macedonia Goce Karajanov, Director of the Directorate for Economic and Public Diplomacy Igor Popov, Director of the Directorate for Multilateral Relations and Security Cooperation Pajo Avirovic, and Director of the Directorate for Bilateral Relations with Non-European Countries Jasmin Kahil.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia in the political, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, contacts at the highest levels, as well as the international agenda.

The bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the first meeting of which is scheduled to take place in Skopje in 2022, should give an additional impetus to the development of economic partnership.

The Kazakh diplomat discussed with the counterparts the progress of democratic reforms in Northern Macedonia necessary for accession to the European Union, as well as its presidency of the OSCE in 2023, and wished a great success.

In his turn Abdrashov informed the interlocutors about the political and socio-economic changes initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build the «New Kazakhstan», as well as the results of the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments aimed at further democratization of the country held on June 5, 2022.

Representatives of North Macedonia highly appreciated the democratic reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed interest in further deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of interaction.



