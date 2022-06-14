Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, North Macedonia on the path to democratic transformation

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 June 2022, 18:11
Kazakhstan, North Macedonia on the path to democratic transformation

SKOPJE. KAZINFORM - Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Zhanibek Abdrashov met with the Special Foreign Policy Adviser of the President of North Macedonia Goce Karajanov, Director of the Directorate for Economic and Public Diplomacy Igor Popov, Director of the Directorate for Multilateral Relations and Security Cooperation Pajo Avirovic, and Director of the Directorate for Bilateral Relations with Non-European Countries Jasmin Kahil.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia in the political, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, contacts at the highest levels, as well as the international agenda.

The bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the first meeting of which is scheduled to take place in Skopje in 2022, should give an additional impetus to the development of economic partnership.

photo

The Kazakh diplomat discussed with the counterparts the progress of democratic reforms in Northern Macedonia necessary for accession to the European Union, as well as its presidency of the OSCE in 2023, and wished a great success.

In his turn Abdrashov informed the interlocutors about the political and socio-economic changes initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build the «New Kazakhstan», as well as the results of the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments aimed at further democratization of the country held on June 5, 2022.

photo

Representatives of North Macedonia highly appreciated the democratic reforms in Kazakhstan and expressed interest in further deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of interaction.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   New Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region