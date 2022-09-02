2 September 2022 10:22

Kazakhstan No1 in doubles eases into U.S. Open Round 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s strongest doubles player Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil strolled into women’s doubles Round 2 at the now-running U.S. Open, sports.kz reads.

The duo beat Magda Linette of Poland and Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia with a score of 6:2, 7:6 (4). The match lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Next Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Aliona Bolsova of Spain.