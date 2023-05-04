Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakhstan negotiates introducing mutual non-visa regime with 26 countries

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 May 2023, 11:55
Kazakhstan negotiates introducing mutual non-visa regime with 26 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan negotiates the introduction of a mutual non-visa regime with 26 countries, such as Austria, Saudi Arabia, San Marino, Bahrain etc., Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The country is also discussing the issue of expanding the list of countries whose citizens may apply for an electronic visa to Kazakhstan and abolishing the requirement on invitation.

Besides, the issue of introducing a simplified visa regime for the UAE residents is being discussed.

«Foreign tourists are interested in Kazakhstan. The Ministry works on unveiling the tourist potential of the country. We have already launched some mechanisms aimed at improving the migration control, namely eQonaq information system,» official spokesperson of the ministry Moldir Abdualiyeva says.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev