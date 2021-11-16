Kazakhstan needs standard requirements to ensuring security at schools – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes Kazakhstan needs to come up with standard requirements to ensuring security of children at educational institutions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust, the Head of State stressed that every person’s competitiveness directly depends on his or her level of education. The government is tasked to create the conditions in which every citizen can get high-quality education. It is crucial to ensure securities in schools, colleges and universities.

President Tokayev emphasized it is necessary to protect schoolchildren and students from all threats. To this end, the country needs to have in place the standard requirements to ensuring security at education institutions.

According to the Head of State, planning for emergency situations and teaching schoolchildren and students how to behave properly is one of the most important ways to ensure security at schools and other educational institutions.

It bears to remind that the 6th session of the Council was held virtually as many participants joined from various regions of the country.